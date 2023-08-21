First day jitters: How students (and parents) can cope with back-to-school nerves

Going back to school and getting back into the swing of things isn’t easy. Whether your child is just starting kindergarten, or your teenager is headed to his or her last year of high school, everyone gets some first-day butterflies. Even the principal.
For nervous students, experts say it’s important to validate their feelings. “Reassure them,” said Lisa Brookman, co-director and psychotherapist at West Island Therapy and Wellness Centre. “It helps them learn to have some resilience and normalizes the experience. Sometimes we have to do things that are uncomfortable and difficult. New students, a new classroom environment, a new teacher – it could all be anxiety provoking. Help them gain a better understanding and navigate it all in a more positive way.”
It's not only the kids and teenagers who may feel apprehension going back to school – it can be stressful for the parents too. Going back to school means routine, busy days, meal prepping, homework woes, and it can all be very overwhelming. And a parents’ edginess can be picked up by their children. “We know that nervous, anxious feelings are a bit contagious, and often our kids are looking at us as mentors,” Brookman said. “It’s important for parents to get that in check. If they are feeling nervous, they should find another adult to speak to rather than putting it onto their child.”
Having feelings of uneasiness is completely understandable, she explained, and it’s about how we deal with those worries that’s the most important thing. “It’s a fallacy that as adults we should always know how to navigate and deal with everything. Sending a kid to kindergarten can give us feelings of being overwhelmed and losing control, and it’s okay to feel that way. Have a good action plan in place to make sure kids and adults have a way of navigating the experience in a healthy way.”
Preparation and education are key in handling a situation that feels out of sorts. “If a child is nervous about going back to the school, walk around the school playground and make playdates with classmates,” Brookman suggested. “If your child has special needs, arrange a meeting prior to school starting so they are up to date on everything that’s happening. Schools are very open to discussions.
“You might also want to establish a schedule, so hang up a calendar and mark fun days and rituals,” she added. “Suggest going on a walk with the dog before bed or having a special breakfast. This creates stability and excitement for what’s coming rather than making it daunting.”
