Eurêka Festival celebrates science and scientists June 10 to 12

The Eurêka Festival will be back from June 10 to 12 after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus and the 15th anniversary edition of this “Big Celebration of Science” will be returning to Parc Jean-Drapeau.
In collaboration with Space for Life, this year’s theme is Water in All Its States and Eurêka! attendees will be invited to think about ways to preserve this natural heritage, learn about ecosystems and the impact of climate change, and discover a host of innovative water-related technologies.
In the spirit of the festival, the presentations will maintain its playful and festive style, but while it remains as interactive as ever, the format will be in total compliance with current health measures.
The Eurêka Festival! will now be held at the foot of the Biosphère, in Parc Jean-Drapeau, two minutes from the Jean-Drapeau metro station.
Dedicated to the environment, the Biosphère hosts exhibitions and artistic installations that invite dialogue between science, culture, social innovation, and the environment. It also offers breathtaking views of downtown Montreal and the St. Lawrence River, making it the ideal setting for the theme — water.
In addition to lighting a spark in young people and showcasing local science, Eurêka! the city’s only educational festival for the general public, encourages attendees to develop a critical eye and a scientific view of the world around them.
And in order to promote the Festival and broaden its reach, Eurêka! will soon renew the scientific content of its new digital edutainment platform, with a focus on areas like aerospace, technology, health and life sciences, earth and environmental sciences, and more.
The festival runs Friday, June 10 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm; Saturday June 11 from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm + evening programming starting at 8 pm; and Sunday, June 12 from 10:30 am to 5 pm.
For more information visit https://festivaleureka.ca/en/
