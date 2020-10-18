Dawson College usually has over 10,000 people crowding into the building for Open House on one afternoon. This year, Dawson is doing things differently by creating a compelling Virtual Open House to be over six days, from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 25. The experience will launch from the 2020 Open House landing page on the Dawson website: www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/open-house
For students considering applying to CEGEP for Fall 2021, Dawson will be offering:
- 22 technical programs
- five pre-university programs
- Many profiles of study to choose from in three of the pre-u programs: Arts, Language and Communication, Science and Social Science
- New: Medical Ultrasound Technology is a new three-year technical program. It will be offered for the first time in English in Quebec at Dawson College
A 49-second video made to show the Open House 2020 Experience:
There are three components to the Virtual Open House experience. Two Open House experiences are on-demand. Students and parents are invited to drop by when it suits them:
Browse the web
Check out our brand new web presentations of programs and profiles of study and read the Viewbook online. Find out what you will learn, where our programs will lead you, what prerequisites you need to get in and more!
Watch videos
Forty-six new videos about Dawson programs, profiles of study and Student Services will launch Oct. 20. The videos are in the 3-5 minute range. Representatives will address the most common questions from students considering Dawson College.
The third part of the Open House Experience is scheduled over five days, Oct. 20-25. Check the schedule to ensure you attend the sessions that interest you:
Ask your questions
A team of teachers, academic advisors and College representatives will be standing by during two-hour chat appointments for programs, profiles of study and other services, such as Athletics and the Student AccessAbility Centre. This time is for you! Consult the schedule and put the dates in your agenda:
https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/open-house/schedule/
— Dawson College
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.