Concordia University to recognize eight new honorary doctorates at its spring convocation

With the return of in-person convocation celebrations for the first time since 2019, Concordia University will award new honorary doctorates to individuals who have had a lasting impact in a number of fields, including, public health, climate mitigation, Indigenous art, modern dance, business, and philanthropy.
They, along with a previously announced recipient, will receive their honours during the university’s spring 2022 convocation ceremonies June 6, 7 and 9 in Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. The 2022 spring convocation honorands are:
Lady Mireille Gillings
For her leadership in the biotechnology and philanthropic sectors.
The Montreal-born Gillings founded and grew HUYABIO International to be at the forefront in accelerating the advancement of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China.
With more than 25 years of proven scientific, clinical and operational expertise and leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, Gillings has made significant contributions to neurological and neurodegenerative disease research, including a focus on neuroactive steroids.
Gillings serves on the Pasteur Institute advisory board. She financially co-founded and serves as vice chair of GHO Capital, a European private equity fund specializing in global health opportunities. Her passions include the Gillings School of Global Public Health and building international scientific partnerships through the Mireille and Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowships, with the aim to develop the next generation of public health leaders.
- Gillings will address the Faculty of Arts and Science on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m.
Olivette Otele
For her leadership on equity issues through scholarship and service
In 2018, Cameroon-born, Paris-raised Olivette Otele became the United Kingdom’s first Black female history professor. She was recently appointed distinguished research professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, where she will be based in the Faculty of Law. Considered an expert on the intersection of memory, politics and slavery by the French government, Otele’s PhD dissertation is compulsory reading for France’s teachers in training. She amplified her academic work through public commentary and service..
- Otele will address the Faculty of Arts and Science on Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m.
Nathalie Petrowski
For her contributions to Quebec’s cultural landscape
Nathalie Petrowski (BA 76) began writing for the Journal de Montréal while completing her final year of communication studies at Concordia. After a decade and a half writing for the culture section at Le Devoir, she spent 26 years as a columnist at La Presse, retiring in 2019. The title of her memoir from that same year, La critique n’a jamais tué personne (Criticism Never Killed Anyone), is a tongue-in-cheek reference to her reputation as a fierce critic with a sharp wit. She has won three journalism prizes in Quebec, including the Prix Jules-Fournier for contributions to the quality of the French language.
- Petrowski will address the Faculty of Arts and Science on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m.
David Keith
For his forward-looking research on solar geoengineering and climate mitigation.
David Keith is the Gordon McKay Professor of Applied Physics at Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and Professor of Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also founder of Carbon Engineering, a company developing technology to capture CO2 directly from the air to make carbon-neutral, carbon-based fuel.
Keith is best known for his research on solar geoengineering — the idea of manipulating the earth’s climate directly to counteract the effects of global warming — and its associated financial, environmental and moral costs. Beyond publishing more than 170 peer-reviewed articles, Keith also wrote the 2013 book, A Case for Climate Engineering, the first such work on geoengineering written by a researcher for a non-specialist audience.
- Keith will address the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
Jennifer Flanagan
For empowering underserved populations through STEM programming
Jennifer Flanagan is CEO of Actua, Canada’s largest science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach organization. The national charity partners with companies, governments, postsecondary institutions and community organizations to provide STEM programs that build self-confidence and employability skills to more than 300,000 youth annually, with an emphasis on underserved populations.
Flanagan’s work has been recognized with many accolades, including the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award, Top 40 Under 40, WXN Most Powerful Women and the YWCA Women of Distinction Award.
- Flanagan will address the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m.
Margie Gillis, OC, CQ
For her contributions to modern dance, teaching, and activism (Gillis was previously announced in spring 2020).
Margie Gillis in one of the most influential Canadian choreographer-dancers of the 20th and 21st centuries. By the time she inaugurated the Margie Gillis Dance Foundation in 1981, she had already established herself as an innovative choreographer and solo dancer known for her naturalistic style and iconic cascading, long hair. Infused with political, social and cultural themes, Gillis’s work explores the notions of humanity and inner landscape and our intrinsic relationship to nature in a universal language.
Over the decades, Gillis has created a rich repertoire of more than 150 works that continue to be performed around the globe along with new creations through the Margie Gillis Legacy Project. She has also collaborated with such major companies as Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.
- Gillis will address the Faculty of Fine Arts on Tuesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Lee-Ann Martin
For revolutionizing the study and influence of Indigenous art
For more than three decades, Lee-Ann Martin’s commitment to Indigenous art has been matched only by her ability to assess and transform the cultural institutions responsible for its stewardship and promotion.
During her 1989-90 residency at the Canadian Museum of Civilization, Martin produced “The Politics of Inclusion and Exclusion: Contemporary Native Art and Public Art Museums in Canada.” The report led the Canada Council for the Arts to develop and acquisition program for works by contemporary Indigenous artists, which helped correct their longstanding systemic exclusion from public collections.
In 2019, Martin received a Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts.
- Martin will address the Faculty of Fine Arts on Tuesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Julie Gichuru
For her pioneering journalism, nonviolence advocacy and African leadership development
Julie Gichuru earned a law degree and MBA from the University of Wales in Cardiff. She returned to her native Kenya and established herself as a household name through her work as a groundbreaking journalist. Gichuru conceptualized and hosted the program Fist to Five for Change, which facilitated the peace and healing process following her country’s electoral crisis in 2007-08. Her initiative was recognized with a Martin Luther King Salute to Greatness award.
In 2011, she set up her own production house, Animus Media, which promotes positive change through quality African content. Gichuru is now chief public affairs and communications officer at the Mastercard Foundation, where she oversees corporate, policy and thought-leadership communications across Africa and Canada, focusing on youth job creation and vaccine rollouts and manufacturing.
- Gichuru will address the John Molson School of Business on Thursday, June 9, at 10 a.m.
Guy Cormier
For his business vision and social conscience
Guy Cormier began his career at Caisse Desjardins as a cashier. He steadily moved his way up and eventually became the youngest-ever president and CEO of the Desjardins Group, in 2016.
Within the cooperative, Cormier has demonstrated his commitment to social issues through the creation of a Youth Advisory Committee and an accelerated professional development plan for women. He also oversaw the adoption of Desjardin’s first diversity and inclusion plan, and creation of the Grand Movement Fund to support infrastructure initiatives across Quebec and Ontario.
- Cormier will address the John Molson School of Business on Thursday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
