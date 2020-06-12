Concordia University announced on June 3 the names of seven distinguished honorary degree recipients who reflect a variety of expertise – from STEM outreach to sustainable industry, Indigenous language preservation to journalism and modern dance.
“The expertise and accomplishments of our new honorary doctorates reflect the breadth of Concordia’s academic mission and our vision of what a next-generation university can be,” says Graham Carr, President and Vice-Chancellor of Concordia. “What our honorees all share is an extraordinary dedication to serving society. They are an inspiration not just for Concordia’s Class of 2020, but for all Canadians. They remind us, especially in a time of global health emergency, about the power of ideas as a force for good in the world, and of how much we should value creativity, science, innovation, social engagement, civic outreach and principled investigation.”
The honorary doctorate recipients will be featured as part of CU Celebrate [ http://www.concordia.ca/graduation-convocation.html?utm_source=vanity&utm_campaign=cucelebrate ] , a virtual celebration of our graduates. It’s not a virtual convocation, but instead an opportunity to recognize our 6,244 new graduates from Concordia’s four faculties and the School of Graduate studies.
CU Celebrate launched on June 2 with information on how friends, family, peers and professors can fete graduates, including creating and sharing a custom message. CU Celebrate will grow over two weeks with more messages of congratulations an other content, leading up to the virtual celebration of graduates on June 19.
Concordia looks forward to formally welcoming its honorary degree recipients and graduates to an in-person celebration when circumstances permit.
The spring 2020 honorary doctorate recipients are:
Jennifer Flanagan
- Co-founder, president and CEO of Actua
- For empowering underserved populations through STEM programming
Actua is Canada’s largest science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach organization. The national charity partners with companies, governments, post-secondary institutions and community organizations to provide STEM programs that build self-confidence and employability skills to more than 300,000 youth annually, with an emphasis on underserved populations. Flanagan’s work has been recognized with accolades including the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award, Top 40 Under 40, WXN Most Powerful Women and the YWCA Women of Distinction Award.
David Fung
- Sustainable technology integrator and serial entrepreneur
- For developing sustainable industries around the globe
Hong Kong-born David Fung has founded or co-founded more than 30 business ventures in North America, Europe and Asia. Trained as a chemical engineer, he has held key research and operational positions at global chemical and engineering companies and has spent much of his career developing sustainable industry and energy solutions. These include the world’s largest smelter sulphuric acid recycling system, waste-water recycling in Israel, a Sino-Canadian waste-powered plant in Shanghai, a packaging-recycling partnership in Europe, Asia and North America, and a sustainable aquaculture operation in China.
Dame Julia Higgins DBE FRS FREng
- Eminent British scientist
- For promoting diversity and inclusion in science and technology
Julia Higgins’ approximately 250 publications span chemistry, physics, chemical engineering and materials science. Among her many research firsts is her use of neutron scattering to investigate the dynamics of polymer molecules. Higgins was the first woman fellow of both the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering. Beyond her extensive research and teaching activities, since the early 1990s Higgins has actively promoted the advancement of science and technology education, particularly for women.
Fibbie Tatti
- Indigenous linguist and media host
- For preserving and promoting Indigenous languages and culture
Born to the Sahtuotine First Nation on Great Bear River in the Northwest Territories, Fibbie Tatti is a fluent speaker, writer and storyteller of the North Slavey Language. Over the past four decades she has helped develop an influential model for Aboriginal language curricula and served as an advocate and monitoring agent of the NWT Official Languages Act. She was involved in both the Sahtu People’s land claim settlement and the community of Deline’s self-government agreement. She has also hosted a CBC North TV current affairs program.
Lyse Doucet OBE CM
- BBC foreign correspondent, host and documentarian
- For her reporting and commitment to journalistic integrity
New Brunswick-born Lyse Doucet has spent her 37-year career telling stories that often go underreported in Western media. She served the BBC for 15 years as a foreign correspondent, first from West Africa, then from the Middle East, where she developed an international reputation as an expert on the region. In 1999 she transitioned into the role of senior presenter, but as the BBC’s chief international correspondent she also continues to report from the field and make documentaries. She is often deployed to interview key figures and anchor major news events around the globe, such as the Arab Spring.
Margie Gillis OC CQ
- Modern dancer, choreographer, teacher
- For her contributions to modern dance, teaching and activism
Montreal-born Margie Gillis is one of the most influential Canadian choreographer-dancers of the 2-th and 21st centuries. In 1979, she became the first performer to take Western modern dance to China, and her original works, infused with political, social and cultural themes, continue to be performed around the globe. She has served as spokesperson for OXFAM, the Planned Parenthood Foundation, several AIDS-awareness organizations, and is an active defender of environmental causes.
— Concordia University
— Fiona Downey
— AB
