Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced many education, learning and wellness centres to temporarily stop in-person classes. As we moved into yet another lockdown, many of these courses were switched to virtual platforms. The good news is, because online learning is no longer something “new” to these organizations, they have gotten better than ever at providing a plethora of options to help support and enrich the lives of members of the community.
At the Cummings Centre, which caters to Montreal’s 50+ community, their winter registration is currently underway and offers a wide range of classes (fine arts, crafts and cooking, music and performing arts, global affairs, and continuing education), special events (like a conference on aging well or taking in a show by The Amazing Spidey: A Virtual Mentalist), virtual travel experiences, and a variety of wellness programs. They are also hosting an online bereavement group, and essential services such as those pertaining to mental health, day services for people living with dementia, caregiver support, and homecare is still available. For registration and info on their winter programs, visit cummingscentre.org
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre continues on its quest to support anyone experiencing cancer, whether they have it themselves or are supporting someone with cancer, by offering a full daily schedule of multifaceted classes. Their live-stream wellness classes and educational webinars are designed for the mind, body, and spirit, whether it’s tai chi, creative writing, Reiki, and more. They are also offering support, information and referral services by phone and email. Visit wicwc.com for more information.
The Conactivity Centre in Westmount has a complete online centre, with classes on fitness, drawing, speaking French, and playing bridge. Participants can get involved in a “community history sharing project” or classical music workshops. They have even collaborated with students and teachers from Selwyn House on special initiatives like an intergenerational photography course. Go to contactivitycentre.org for schedules.
The YMCA has moved a number of its physical activity classes to an online platform. They have live online classes that you can participate in in-the-moment or access later at your leisure. These are held Monday to Saturday and are available to members and non-members. Their website also features a unique section for kids and teens with how-to videos on everything from insect crafts to making scrunchies.
YMCAs of Québec TeenZones are now online too, with information for teens, online group activities and discussions. Youth workers are available to talk with more vulnerable youth through private messages. They are offering activities for teens specifically seven days a week: there’s cooking, sports, dancing, quizzes, and friendly conversations on different topics. You can get complete registration info at athome.ymcaquebec.org
If you have a favourite group or learning centre that you think may be closed due to COVID, look them up to see what they might still be able to offer.
