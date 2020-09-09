Chats outside your kid’s school typically turn to lice, homework and decrepit playgrounds, a 10-month riff in “Whatcha gonna do?” futility.
If you want to effect change, take those conversations to parent governance, says Ailsa Pehi, vice-president of the English Parents’ Committee Association (EPCA).
“Thousands of parents volunteer valuable time helping in libraries, cafeterias, trips, or even in class.” But if you want in on policy changes, budgets, fees, and subject time allocations, she says, “it won’t happen in the parking lot, certainly not on Facebook. Those conversations start at governing boards.”
Pehi first joined governing boards (GBs) at Dunrae Gardens Elementary School in Town of Mount Royal 14 years ago, going from parent volunteer to governing boards, elected commissioner, parent committee delegate, and EPCA director. “Parents don’t know how important their voices are. They just need to speak up.”
Constituted in law
At GBs, parents, teachers and principals meet monthly to consider issues directly affecting your children. GBs are constituted in law, favouring parent voices in school leadership, and detailed in the Quebec Education Act.
Meetings are public, as are parent committees (PCs) comprised of delegates from GBs. Member or not, you can observe any meeting at any board, except for in camera sessions addressing issues prejudicial to an individual.
Andrew Ross has also committed years to parent governance; multiple GBs, as parent delegate, and now completing his second two-year term as one of four EMSB parent commissioners. Unlike regular commissioners, parents are elected by fellow PC delegates, bringing unique perspective and credibility to council debates, directly representing stakeholders. “We definitely have a different constituency,” he says.
PCs, though, are limited, advisory bodies that can recommend but have no decision-making power. “That’s not to say PCs are not wonderful groups doing important work, but there’s no real power.” School board councils will consult PCs to gauge parent zeitgeist, or even to give their own decisions an imprimatur of credibility.
The EPCA represents parent committees from eight English boards, representing some 100,000 students. EPCA president and EMSB parent committee member Katherine Korakakis says parents shouldn’t be cowed by politics. “Staying out of the political debate is hard when everybody else wants to pull you in. We represent parents and we don’t have the final say; we are the parents’ messenger.” Staying above the fray
The provincial parent association has boosted its relevance in relations with government and other advocates like the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec representing French school parents. Staying above the legal and political fray in the Bill 40 scrap between Quebec City and English boards says Korakakis, EPCA declared early support for efforts to maintain institutional control insofar as not a single dollar is taken from students to do so.
Ross would like to rid GBs, PCs, school boards and councils of politics, which stymies progress and deters good people from participating. “We often have terrific initiatives that never even make it to agenda, facing multiple roadblocks,” he explains.
Parent commissioners typically don’t hold the balance of power: “We’re only four of 15 commissioners and it depends on political alignments. Parents typically don’t get involved to become politicians but unfortunately you need some savvy to succeed.”
Parents bring credibility to a council forum. If council chooses to close a school or remove transportation, all voices have value, but stakeholders should know who speaks for them.
The observable tensions between political councils and parents should not deter parents from delivering their message, from erstwhile sidewalk chats to, councils, to EPCA and government, says Korakakis. “I hear people say, ‘I don’t think I can do this,’ but every parent can. When your principal invites you to your annual general assembly, go. Stick your hand up and introduce yourself. That’s how it works. That’s how it happens.”
More accessible
Pehi says online meetings have removed distance and availability obstacles making parent involvement more accessible. “Best would be getting more parents involved so we can have a diversity of voices at the table,” she says.
Parents new to GBs can be shocked seeing a principals’ authority challenged or their child’s favourite teacher argue against them. But that’s governance. You don’t need to be a Robert’s Rules maven, but a basic understanding of how meetings work helps, and that’s easily learned.
“We’d love to see a mix of new and older parents, with experienced members helping new parents with the transition,” says Pehi.
And that complaining in the parking lot?
“Yeah it’s fun,” she agrees. “But guess what? It does zero. Get on governing boards. Show up, step up, speak up!”
For more information visit Quebec Education Act http://legisquebec.gouv.qc.ca/en/ShowDoc/cs/I-13.3 (search ‘governing board’); English Parents Committee Association (EPCA) https://epcaquebec.org/ and the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec (FCPQ) https://www.fcpq.qc.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.