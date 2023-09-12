Cell phones in the classroom – yay or nay?

Since the rise in popularity of mobile phones, especially amongst kids and teens, it’s become a never-ending battle in schools to restrict usage in the classroom. However, experts now think there could be a lot of advantages to integrating cell phones into the school environment because, after all, they’re on them all the time anyway. And they can offer a wealth of information, too.
Marie-Pierre Labrie is a doctoral candidate in Arts Education within the Faculty of Fine Arts at Concordia University. She thinks that when it comes to banning cell phones in classrooms, research now shows that these digital communication tools can actually have a positive impact on students.
“Don’t get me wrong: phones can be a great distraction and take away concentration and social presence at school,” she said. “But I also think we have an opportunity here. If our kids have these tools in their hands all day long, we should do something constructive around that. We can actively teach the students to use cell phones critically and be content producers. From the research we’ve done, we know now that kids are mainly passive when they use cell phones. We have to cross the frontier between informal practices and formal education practices, and we should be inspired to close the gap. We should make a place for informal practices in the curriculum so we know how they use the technology, and then we can educate them to be critical: what is good content? What is useful? What is harmful or influences you negatively? How can we integrate these in the curriculum?”
The idea of using cell phones in school has been questioned quite extensively in recent months. Many teachers, Labrie said, do not consider a phone a pedagogical device.
“It’s a debate with both good points and bad points, and it’s not just black and white. But my position is more like social shaping of technology: we should use these devices for our own goals,” she explained. “Teenagers can produce photos, videos, and text, and when they are sharing their content and their art, they learn what they want and don’t want to show. They can produce art outside the classroom. These tools, if supervised and structured, can be constructive.”
Concordia isn’t the only school examining the pros and cons to having cell phones in the classroom. Other universities like UQAM have also been delving into the topic. “I’m for supervision of youth with cell phones,” Labrie said. “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Mobile phones are used by youth, and we should find approaches to help them become critical and active using these tools. And schools can be one of the places they can learn that. We should make a place for that in schools.”
