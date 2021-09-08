Birthday cake for thousands at John Abbott College

On September 7, Fifty years ago, 1,237 students and 179 staff members crossed the threshold of the John Abbott College for the first time. Since that landmark day, the College has been in perpetual growth welcoming 6,500 day division students this year and 2,000 at the Centre for Continuing Education.
The College has seen 63,000 students graduate with their DEC, thousands of successful AEC students and more than 16,000 employees and counting. What will the next 50 years hold?
The 50th anniversary activities were set to kick-off in October 2020. Eleven months late, the first official event took place on the Oval on Tuesday where thousands came out to enjoy a slice of birthday cake. The exact schedule of anniversary highlights has yet to be announced as health and safety precautions must be the primary concern but that day was a sweet first step.
— John Abbott College
— AB
