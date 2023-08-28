Back to school must-haves

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Miles The Label: Miles the Label’s fall capsules include an adorable range of looks for stylish students:
Colle à moi: Personalized self-adhesive labels are from Colle à moi are perfect for all your child’s lunch necessities.
Indigo: The Herschel Supply Co. backpack is both stylish and practical.
Sketchers: The Solar-Squad boys’ shoe from Sketchers has a stretch-laced front to get them on and off easily, as well as a lightweight cushioned midsole.
Staples: For the sporty, athletic student, there’s the Nike 3BRAND by Russell Wilson daypack.
Colle à moi: Personalized water bottle bands come in four vibrant colors and are dishwasher-, microwave-, and sterilizer-safe.
Indigo: These OUI stainless steel food containers are a great way to serve hot lunches.
Sketchers: The Twinkle Sparks-Unicorn Daydream shoe for girls has a fun glittery light-up design and is designed to quickly slip on.
Staples: If you have a child who’s got lots of school spirit, they’ll love this pencil box. It’s durable and comes in a pretty colour combo.
Colle à moi: Personalized labels make supply organization a cinch.
Indigo: The NOTA multi-compartment pouch, available at Indigo, is mindfully designed with sustainable materials.
Staples: This pretty Emily Ley laminated floral academic planner will help keep older students organized and on top of any to-dos.
Indigo: This pencil and eraser set, made by Wonder Co. levels up the fun and lends a hand when mistakes happen.
There’s still time to get your hands on some of the coolest school supplies and fashions for the upcoming academic year.
