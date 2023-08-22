Back-to-school advice from the real pros

Mom and dad know best, right? They certainly have great tips about getting the school year started off on the right foot. We asked local parents what their best advice is for school lunches and snacks, homework, and general prep work so we can all learn from each other and have a great 2023-24 school year ahead.
Clothing
When folding laundry, put outfits in drawers to facilitate morning rush: pants, shirt, underwear, and socks. — Shannon
Food
I make a list of lunch items they want for the year, so I am not always wondering what to make for lunch. Then I make a rotating menu and accompanying grocery list. I also pre-cook and freeze some meats like taco meat and chicken breasts for salads or sandwiches, so I only have to make the sides. — Jenny
I’ll be making some homemade snacks and freezing them the last week of summer (nut-free bars, muffins, and oatmeal cookies). Plan the first couple of weeks of lunches and do the groceries a few days before. — Yalda
Supplies
Write all the special dress days on the calendar and buy items before school starts (orange shirt day, pink shirt day, Halloween, PJs, etc.). I also set up a homework basket with all supplies so I’m not running around looking for stuff. That way, he can independently start homework while I prepare dinner. — Jenny
I start school supply shopping now to have a better chance at finding all those colour Duo-Tangs that are requested. I also do a little bit [of supply shopping] over each pay so it feels a little less painful on the wallet. — Vicky
Routine
An important point is the importance of sleep. It is best to get our children back on their school bedtime at least one week before school starts. We often are less strict on bedtime in the summer, but it takes some time for the body to readjust itself to a new sleep schedule. And, as much as possible, try to reinstall a schooltime routine at least one week before school starts: regular bedtimes, meals, bath time, etc. Children have a lot to adapt to in the beginning of the school year — having to readapt to a new routine at home at the same time makes it harder for them... and for the parents! — Michelle, mother and anxiety and grief counsellor for children
I’ve been discussing with my five-year-old what a typical K5 day may look like (daycare with educators, work/play times, recess, lunch time). I discuss when and how he’ll be dropped off and picked up so he’s familiar with the routine. I have him use the lunch/snack containers and water bottles at home. We discuss what he’d like me to put for snacks and lunches. I also have him practice using the school supplies. We drive by the school and talk about the outside and where he will go in and where he will play. We talk about the friends he knows that will also be going. We talk about what our routine will be after school since bedtime will have to be earlier. I feel this all eases some of his nervousness (and perhaps mine too). — Melissa
I have a five-year-old, so I start reading books about going back to school two weeks before. While reading I explain everything that is going to happen to make the first days better. This strategy has worked wonders when he has changed daycares or going back after the pandemic and going to school. — Juliana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.