AI is completely changing all facets of life, including education

We keep hearing the acronym “AI,” but what is it? According to Encyclopedia Britannica, AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks that are most often associated with human beings. AI began as early as the 1950s when a machine called Ferranti Mark I was able to play checkers. Since then, this type of technology has taken off, and in the last few years, it has become a household word. AI can now be found all around us — in our smart homes and vehicles to various industries such as healthcare and finance. And, most recently, the question of how AI can play a role in the classroom is being asked.
Unfortunately, one of the first applications of AI in schooling that people think of is plagiarism: with AI technology, users can ask their computers to generate term papers, book reports, and essays, taking excerpts from other peoples’ writings and depersonalizing the entire process. But it goes much further than that.
Fenwick McKelvey is a professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Concordia University and co-director of the Concordia Institute of Applied Artificial Intelligence. “There’s a big debate about how Artificial Intelligence can be used in the classroom,” he explained. “There is so much focus on students cheating, but it can be an important tool to teach our students as well. [Higher education] classrooms are discussing the role of AI at school and are having informed discussions on how they can use it. They are also talking about the ethics and responsibility behind this technology.”
AI can give students the opportunity to learn in new, exciting, hands-on ways. It allows them to have more resources available to them, and it also means they can work in collaboration with AI to create original content.
ChatTube, for example, is a Chrome extension that allows users to engage in real-time conversations with YouTube videos using AI. The AI chatbot provides instant, accurate responses to questions, which helps to enhance the learning and entertainment experience. This could completely change the way teachers and students work together on various projects.
One of the biggest hurdles of integrating AI into schools today is that the onus is always on the negative impacts. And while McKelvey acknowledged the possible downsides to Artificial Intelligence, he still feels as though it can greatly benefit students as well.
“Everyone is quick to say, ‘They’re going to cheat,’ but we lose sight of the fact that there can be a lot of positives here,” he said. “We want to celebrate students who want to be in a learning environment, and this is part of our investment.”
