A grade ahead: Grade 12 offers students an alternative to CEGEP

Since 1967, Quebec students have attended CEGEP as a gateway to getting into university after Grade in high school. The recent introduction of Bill 96, which is intended to strengthen the use of French in Quebec by expanding upon Bill 101, includes a clause that states English-speaking CEGEP students will have to take a total of five French-language courses in order to graduate, instead of the previously required three. In an effort to counter the Bill, some private schools have started adding a grade 12 to their curriculum, which allows students to bypass CEGEP altogether.
One such school is the Sacred Heart School of Montreal. They have been offering a Grade 12 option for three years (after working on creating the program for five years), not directly in response to Bill 96 but to give their students more options when it comes to furthering their education. “Now that it’s been around for our Secondary 4 students [for a few years], they are very excited about it,” said Anika Maloni, Director of Academics and Assistant Head of School.
Last academic year in June 2022 there were only a handful of Grade 11 graduates who decided to stay for Grade 12. “This year, however, our Sec. 5 students who are graduating have shown a lot more interest in the option, and it’s building momentum as students see this as a good, viable alternative to CEGEP.”
Students who decide to take part in Grade 12 at Sacred Heart are doing so under the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) and are accredited by the Ontario education system. They therefore qualify to apply directly to any university. “If they go to Grade 12, then they have to do an extra year of university, so they’re not really skipping anything,” Maloni explained. “It’s just that in the Grade 12 program, you’re specializing earlier, taking very specific courses, and you are specializing within those courses. It gives you a path to choose a university program within those disciplines.”
There are also unique mentorship programs available to Grade 12 students at the school. Students can attend classes for half the day and then participate in a field placement of their interest, working closely with an alumna to gain field experience and develop real-life skills. “These students don’t just do the courses, they really get a feel for their area of interest. Plus, they can participate in sports and clubs as well,” Maloni said. “It’s a very well-rounded program.”
Students who decide to continue their education in Grade 12 can still take part in the big annual Grade 11 graduation. “We want them to have the same celebration with prom, and then when they finish Grade 12, we book a venue within a restaurant to do diplomas and certificates,” Maloni explained. “It’s a bit more low-key but they still have the opportunity to celebrate with their peers and parents.”
