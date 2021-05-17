Drive thru vaccinations begin at Trudeau Airport

As of May 17th, Quebec has opened its first official drive-thru vaccination site at Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport. The staff is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people every day. It is an initiative that Health Minister Christian Dubé announced earlier this month.
It works in a straightforward manner. Those with appointments will need to drive to one of the 15 tents set up across the airport’s parking lot. A brief evaluation procedure will then be done before a shot is administered.
There will then be a 15-minute wait post-vaccine so that medical professionals can check in on recipients before they are given permission to drive off.
