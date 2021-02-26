In this exclusive interview with The Suburban, Dr. Saba talks about his book of the same name, where he explains his point of view on preserving human life.
Dr. Saba talks about euthanasia and the role of doctors and politicians surrounding this topic as well as their responsibility on this issue generally, particularly at a time when governments are issuing protocols on critical care reductions.
As a result of both personal and professional experiences, Dr. Saba believes that preserving human life at all costs is the primordial responsibility of society and of modern medicine.
