Yoga in the Park to support Gerdy’s Rescues and Adoptions on July 8

If you love pets, have a big heart and are into yoga, a fundraising event is taking place on Saturday, July 8 that might be just for you.
Yoga in the Park to Support Gerdy’s Rescues and Adoptions is an hour of open-air yoga running from 9 to 10:30 am at Centre du Sablon, 755 chemin du Sablon in Chomedey, Laval. The class will be given in the open space of Sablon Vert.
Gerdy’s has been finding new homes for abandoned and homeless cats and dogs for more than 25 years. On average, adoption fees only cover 50 per cent of the cost of sterilization, vaccination and boarding. The number of animals they can take in is only limited by their finances, for which Yoga in the Park organizers are asking for your support.
Tickets are $20 (tax deductible) and are available at the door or by visiting the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/569550288611616/
- A raffle will be held immediately after the event and refreshments will be served.
- The first 40 people to arrive will receive a special gift
- There are $800 in gift certificates to be won
- In case of rain the event will be held in a covered tent
- Bring your own yoga mat or a large towel if you don’t own your own mat
- No yoga experience necessary. Beginners are welcome.
The yoga class will be led by Natasha Mdawar and a team of instructors from Rise Yoga and Fitness Studio who have generously donated their time. For more information, contact Sari Klein and Nicole Leger at fundraiseforgerdys@yahoo.com
As another moving day has come and gone, more and more animals are being abandoned and the numbers now equal what they were prior to the pandemic. Let’s help them find new forever homes.
— A. Bonaparte
