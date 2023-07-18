I want to thank Mark Grossman of Côte Saint-Luc for the lovely letter to the editor he wrote about my father, Bernard Mendelman (Bernie’s Voice, The Suburban, June 7, 2023). It sincerely touched my mother and my hearts.
This tribute is for you dad, a great husband, father, friend, confidant, and much more.
Born in 1930 during the Great Depression, after attending Baron Byng High School, dad worked three jobs to pay for his tuition at McGill University — at a time when the school only accepted a certain percentage of Jews. After graduation, he worked as an accountant for Milgram custom brokers, and later became a partner at the firm.
I was adopted, and so was my sister, Rachel Sari Mendelman, who sadly passed away just before her fifth birthday. I was almost three years old at the time. I can’t imagine the pain my mother and father suffered from the loss of a child. I don’t think I would have been that strong to continue had it been my daughter. In spite of their loss, my parents shined when bringing me up, showing me the finer things in life.
Time passes by and life changes. My late uncle, Seymour — may he rest in peace — owned an import-export textile company on Park Avenue. When my grandfather died, the phone rang. My father sold his shares in Milgram and became an equal partner in Home Textiles.
The 1980s were great to my family. We went on vacations to various destinations all over the world. My father always flew first class and stayed in first class accommodations. Just like the man he was — first class.
I was not such a good son, from being sentenced to three years in jail at age 18 to the endless hoodlum acts that my father always managed to get me out of. Then on April 11, 2009, my daughter Lauryn-Marie was born. If you could see the look in my father’s eyes. He had a new outlook on life… A granddaughter.
My daughter is now 14 years old. A kind, friendly honour-roll student who always wants to help others. She was and is everything to my parents that I never was. It gave me so much pleasure to have such a great daughter — one that would forever change my parents’ lives.
I miss my dad’s five phone calls a day, asking where I was, what I was doing, and if everything was okay. Everyone has a hero; mine was my father, for showing me the best values and things in life.
I would like to thank the person who gave my father the opportunity to write his first column in The Suburban. He truly enjoyed it and I know his writing touched so many peoples’ lives. He was absolutely the best father a son could ask for. I hope he is at peace.
To the father who always had my back: I love you so much dad. I will take good care of mom.
— Mark Harris Mendelman
