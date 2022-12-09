WICWC’s second annual Challenge of the Brave will test your mind, body, and spirit

Challenge of the Brave is a local event based on the concept of the popular adventure reality game show The Amazing Race — but a few twists. This version is just as much fun but is more impactful since all proceeds go directly to the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC).
It all takes place on Saturday, Apr. 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parc des Bénévoles in Kirkland.
The challenges in this WICWC event are designed to foster teamwork and are a terrific way to unite groups and cultivate collaboration. Challenge of the Brave is also ideal if you are looking for team building strategies for your company, like making your employees work effectively as a team, increasing motivation, and promoting cooperation. In fact, there are five good reasons to sign up for Challenge of the Brave: 1. Help raise money for a good cause; 2. Have a lot of fun; 3. Provide encouragement to your team members; 4. Enhance team communication; and 5. Build community bonds.
Anyone over 18 can join. The challenges are at a level that anyone can handle. So, gather your colleagues or friends and join the fun. Each team member is required to pay a $25 registration fee, and each team is asked to raise $1,000 toward their fundraising goal.
The day doesn't stop after the run either, as raffle prizes, a DJ and a BBQ await the participants at the finish line. To register your team, visit https://wicwc.com/challenge-of-the-brave/
— The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre
— AB
