West Island Palliative Care Residence 10th Annual Golf Tournament raises $375,000 in net profits

The 10th Annual Golf Tournament of the West Island Palliative Care Residence (WIPCR), which was held on August 31, 2020 at the prestigious Royal Montreal Golf Club, generated net profits of $375,000 for the Residence, said a September 1 release.
Over last 10 years, the Residence’s golf tournament has established itself as one of its main event and has raised a total of close $2,5 million ensuring patients live the final chapter of their lives in the best and most fulfilling manner possible, with dignity and at peace.
As Dale Weil, WIPCR Executive Director said following the announcement of the results: “We are blessed with the outpouring of support from the community, especially during these difficult times. There truly is no greater gift than assuring someone’s care as they are dying. Our patients are living their last days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, family and friends, because of the support we receive from the community.”
The Residence receives one-third of its operational budget from the Quebec government and relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise the balance of more than $3,8 million. The community plays a crucial role in contributing the financial resources that allow the Residence to provide its care and services to all our patients free of charge.
The West Island Palliative Care Residence provides terminally ill patients with a place to spend their final days in comfort and dignity in a warm, home-like environment, close to their family, and in their community. To learn more, visit PalliativeCareResidence.com
— West Island Palliative Care Residence
— AB
