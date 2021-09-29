West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s charity golf tournament raises $256,800

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) announced that $256,800 was raised at its charity golf tournament held on September 21 at Golf St-Raphaël. The WICWC is a registered charity that focuses on improving the health and well-being of people living with cancer by addressing their emotional, physical and spiritual needs.
“The WICWC helps people with cancer from all over Montreal, the West Island and surrounding areas. When COVID-19 hit, instead of scaling back, the Centre expanded activities to include a broad range of on-line classes and programs,” said Leslie Machan Junior, Financial Security Advisor and President of the Pension Planning Centre and Chairman of the WICWC golf tournament. “The WICWC does not receive government or Centraide funding, making the support of the corporate community more important than ever. Thank you to the dozens of businesses who contributed to the event’s success.”
“Cancer is not just a physical disease. It affects a person’s mind, body and spirit as well as having an impact on the entire family,” added Debbie Magwood, Founder and Executive Director of the WICWC. “Our wellness programs complement medical intervention by concentrating on these important areas of both the person with cancer and their caregiver. My heartfelt thanks go to the tournament Organizing Committee, sponsors, guests and volunteers. Their support and generosity make it possible for us to be there for anyone living with cancer.”
Close to 200 golfers participated in the tournament with food, drink and contests at several holes. Sponsors and prize donors for the auctions and raffle are a key success factor for the tournament. The WICWC would like to thank the following sponsors:
Platinum-level tournament sponsors : The Tenaquip Foundation and Olga Munari, author of “The Joy of Life”.
The Air Canada Foundation donated 2 return economy class tickets as the first prize for the raffle.
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is a registered charity dedicated to offering compassionate care and support to anyone experiencing cancer – either having it themselves or supporting someone with cancer.
— West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC)
— AB
