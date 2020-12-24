We're All In This Together web series released second episode featuring Martha Wainwright

We're All In This Together, a web series created by the English Language Arts Network and Seniors Action Quebec, recently announced that its second episode, A Holiday Concert at Martha Wainwright's URSA, was released on December 21. We’re All in this Together is a community initiative focused on reaching Quebec’s English-speaking seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holiday Concert at Martha Wainwright's URSA: From Christmas and Hanukkah classics to inspirational original songs interpreted by Quebec artists, the second episode of "We're All In This Together" is a holiday concert in Martha Wainwright's intimate venue Ursa, located in Montreal's artistic Mile End neighbourhood. Performances include Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Jennifer Gasoi, gospel, jazz and soul infusions by Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter Dawn Tyler Watson, Oscar Peterson Award-winning jazz singer Susie Arioli and upbeat Celtic tunes by the prolific Solstice Trio.
Each bi-weekly episode, directed by Montreal-based, award-winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support, and remind them that we are, indeed, all in this together.
Over the next nine months, the series will release 18 episodes that can easily be found on YouTube and Facebook, and are available for anyone to enjoy. The first episode, Holiday Baking: Making Sugar Cookies with Hainya & Linda, is already out, as well as the second, which you can watch
“We are so happy to be able to bring some much-needed entertainment and support from amazing Quebec-based artists to our seniors” says Vanessa Herrick, Executive Director at Senior Action Quebec. “The response from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive. It shows that even though we have all been through a difficult time, it is more important than ever to pull together and make sure that our loved ones know that even if we can’t be with them, we are all in this together, and they are not alone.”
In case you missed it, the first episode of "We're All In This Together" takes viewers into a Montreal family kitchen, with grandmother Hainya Wiseman and her daughter-in-law Linda, as they show viewers how to make holiday sugar cookies. They discuss personal challenges and coping mechanisms during the pandemic while they share a light-hearted and heartwarming approach to baking cookies in holiday, Hanukkah and Christmas shapes. If you are curious to find out what sugar cookies have to do with a soufflé hairstyle, don't miss this uplifting kick-off to the web series!
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment and make sure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet and take advantage of all of the online resources out there for them.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
