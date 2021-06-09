Welcome Hall Mission launches Spring/Summer awareness campaign

The Welcome Hall Mission, one of the city’s longest-standing charitable organizations, recently launched its spring/summer campaign in hopes of bringing awareness to their various causes and inspiring Montrealers to band together to overcome some of the city’s biggest social challenges. This goal has never been so important after such a difficult year with COVID, but CEO Sam Watts is optimistic.
“We weren’t prepared for a pandemic, but we are always ready for urgencies and emergencies, because that’s what we’re built for. So we doubled or even tripled our services since last March,” he explained. “We are serving more people in more ways and in more places than we could ever imagined. And one thing we learned through this pandemic is that there is no ‘them’ and ‘us,’ but only ‘us.’ We’re all in this together, and the only way to solve or address complex social issues like poverty, hunger and homelessness is to work together. That is the essence of our spring campaign: highlight the togetherness we’ve seen.”
The Mission is reaching out to people both in the streets and highways and on TV to get their word out, and the ads are populated by people who do charity work, people who receive aid from the organization, and some well-known Canadians too, including CTV News anchors Leslie Roberts and Lori Graham; singer/songwriter Jonas Tomalty; former CF Montreal captain Patrice Bernier; gold medal sprinter Bruny Surin, and many more.
“The idea was to present something that was positive and hopeful,” Watts explained. “You see a lot of non-so-profit community-based organizations who either guilt you into something or say everything is so desperate that if you don’t care for these people, we’re all going to suffer, but we took a different approach. We think our mission is to work together and build a sense of movement and participation by everybody in changing Montreal.”
Watts thinks that COVID has really opened people’s eyes to some of the more complex issues facing our city today.
“We knew these issues were out there but didn’t think about them as much because there were organizations like us taking care of it. But through all this, the homeless have become more visible and we’re seeing more people at food banks, and that visibility is very interesting because now I think we have the possibility of gathering momentum with all of Montreal and can actually solve this,” he said. “This is Montreal – the homeless problems are not that enormous in terms of their scope. It’s a solvable problem. And it’s the same for hunger and child poverty – it’s entirely solvable. I refuse to believe that, in 2021, we can’t resolve the problem of chronic homelessness in Montreal. We can. We can prevent it from becoming a lifestyle that someone has to live with for years and years. It doesn’t make any sense to me that this exists in a society like Canada and Montreal. We shouldn’t be accepting that this is the norm.”
Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has been the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need, with a wide range of programs to support those experiencing homelessness, young single mothers, families, and at-risk youth.
For more information visit https://welcomehallmission.com/
