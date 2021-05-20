Welcome Hall Mission launches Spring/Summer awareness campaign featuring a few familiar faces

Montrealers can expect to see a few familiar friendly faces they recognize popping up around town. Welcome Hall Mission’s spring/summer awareness campaign has kicked off with a crew of well-loved (and in some cases, well-known) local community members donating their time and energy to an initiative which highlights the fact that Montrealers are there to help their fellow Montrealers.
The campaign gives a face to those who contribute their time and resources to various charitable organizations and the clients who are the beneficiaries of their efforts.
The first phase of the campaign debuted in November 2020 and it has been a success story in a year that has proven to be like none other for charitable organizations around the world. Given that the new reality made for major hurdles in efforts to gather the habitual donors together for events, organizations such as Welcome Hall Mission have had to reinvent their outreach efforts.
The immediate impact of the success of Phase 1 helped to shine a spotlight on the Montreal community and helped to increase public awareness about the services that WHM offers to Montrealers in need. It helped the organization establish a new way to continue gathering funds to provide all of their much-needed services to support Montreal’s most vulnerable people, despite the challenge of COVID-19. The pandemic also brought them new clients who had never before sought help, including students and restaurant workers whose income had been cut due to the shutdowns.
The TV spots debuted on Monday, May 17 and continue to air on Radio-Canada and CTV for several weeks, as well as on billboards, BIXI stations and buses through July. A project of this breadth is only possible with the generous collaboration of partners like OUTFRONT (billboards/BIXI stations/buses), a sponsor such as The Home Depot Canada Foundation and the gracious support of Montreal media.
See the spots here
Montrealers can expect to see people from their own neighbourhoods and communities, clients of Welcome Hall Mission’s various programs, and some well-known faces from various circles including:
- Lori Graham, Weather Specialist for CTV Montreal;
- CTV Morning Live & Newstalk CFRA host Leslie Roberts and his daughter Lauren Fernandez Roberts;
- WKND FM radio & C’est juste de la télé host/Good Food spokesperson Anne-Marie Withenshaw
- WKND FM radio host Patrick Langlois
- Actor Frédérick de Grandpré
- TVA Sports host & former CF Montréal captain Patrice Bernier
- Former Alouettes defensive end John Bowman
- Gold medal Olympic sprinter Bruny Surin
- Singer/songwriter Jonas Tomalty
- Journalist & founder of the Second Act Project, Jamie Orchard
- Philanthropist and mental health advocate Maria Guzzo
- Rapper Tuggras
- Master sommelier Elyse Lambert
- Leché Donut’s Josie Weitzenbauer and her son Koen
- Writer/director, Justin Kingsley
- Gala Dynastie co-founder Carla Beauvais
- Journalist Anne-Lovely Étienne who advocates for Black entrepreneurs
- Nurse Melanie Jade Boulerice
- Creative Director, GrimeyMTL, Sean Weis-Heitner, Notre Boeuf de Grâce
- Alessandro Hendriks, chef, W Hotel
- Philanthropist Pauline Wong, Chinese Family Service and Montreal Chinese Hospital Foundation, and many others.
“This campaign succeeds in putting a face on both the Montrealers that Welcome Hall Mission serves and those who give to help Montrealers,” stated Sam Watts, CEO-Executive Director, Welcome Hall Mission. “So often, it’s a fine line or series of circumstances that leads to someone moving from a donor to someone in need of help. WHM is encouraging all Montrealers to work together to help us provide permanent solutions for vulnerable and disadvantaged people in our community”
Welcome Hall Mission provides much-needed programs for people dealing with the massive challenges of poverty, homelessness and food insecurity, as well as those dealing with mental health challenges, youth in crisis, job insecurity and more. While the public is mostly familiar with WHM through its efforts to find housing for Montrealers experiencing homelessness, by creating awareness for its other programs, the organization has also been able to help even more people in the last year.
These programs are further reflected in the new campaign which gives a panoramic view of Montrealers helping Montrealers, in a myriad of ways. Welcome Hall Mission programs include ‘Coeur à soeur’ which helps over 100 young pregnant or new mothers annually, a free dental clinic which operates 5 days a week in partnership with McGill University; two free ‘Marché Bon Accueil’ grocery stores, which allow clients the dignity of choosing their groceries and the newly launched ‘Programme Bienvenue’, which aims to help move people into permanent housing with the ultimate goal of eliminating or reducing an emergency shelter response and addressing chronic homelessness.
