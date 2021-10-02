Walk/run raises record-breaking $160,831 for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence

On Saturday, Sept. 25, more than 240 people took part in the fifth annual ‘Course pour la compassion,’ a walk/run to benefit the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence. Again this year, the event took place virtually with participants raising a record-breaking $160,831 net, all of which will be directed to providing palliative care to patients and support for their families.
The Course allowed participants of all ages and abilities to take part in 1-, 5-, 10- or 15k walk/run routes and create personal crowdfunding pages to raise funds for the cause. Participants could walk or run their distance at their own pace from wherever they were — in their neighborhood, on a treadmill, at the cottage, or with their dog.
For a second consecutive year, Pfizer was the presenting sponsor.
“It is with much pride that Pfizer continues to power the ‘Course pour la compassion’ and support quality palliative care in our community,” said Karine Grand’Maison, Senior Legal Counsel, Pfizer Canada. “Our employees usually volunteer for different initiatives at the Residence, however, because of the pandemic, we have not been able to be onsite. The virtual course is a great way for our team to continue showing our support toward this inclusive community-based event supporting a great cause.”
This year, the event was also sponsored by the City of Pointe-Claire and Charles River Laboratories Inc., who have both been supporting this event in various ways since the very beginning. Anne Myles, Medavie Blue Cross and Achitecture FSA are also among the sponsors who supported this event.
The virtual event was broadcast live on the Residence’s Facebook page and hosted by Sharon Hyland from CHOM FM and Sandra Hudon. Top fundraisers were announced, and a warm up video was shared before the race kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Greg Kelley, the local Member of the National Assembly for Jacques-Cartier, along with his entire family also participated virtually in the Course.
“I am so thankful to all the walkers, runners, sponsors, donors and volunteers who continue to support the Residence,” said Dale Weil, Executive Director of the Residence. “Every donation counts and makes a meaningful impact on our patients and their families. An event like today is a testament to the amazing support we have from our community, allowing us to provide our patients and their families with the quality palliative care they deserve.”
The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence is an independent, non-profit organization that provides services free of charge to patients and their families. The Residence relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise more than $3.8 million each year, which complements our government subsidy. With its 23 beds, the Residence is the largest free-standing palliative care facility in Canada and is recognized as a leader in its field.
— Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
— AB
