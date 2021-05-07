The newly launched Wagar Alumni for C.A.R.E. aims to get 1000 former students to donate $25 apiece to support this vital centre in the heart of Côte Saint Luc. The mission is to raise $25,000 for the 25th anniversary of this organization providing vital programming for adults with physical disabilities, often severe ones.
With additional funding, the Centre would be able to eliminate long waiting lists, extend their program to 12 months a year, have health care professionals on staff, replace old technology, and so much more. There is a vibrant community of people at the C.A.R.E. centre, and we’re lucky to have such a gem right in the heart of our city.
Tapping into the strong sense of community still alive amongst its graduates, the organization is relying on the sense of nostalgia and pride that the former Wagar building is now home to such an important initiative. The Centre was founded in 1995 by parents of young adults who were no longer eligible to attend public school after graduating from the Mackay Centre School. With no options for further education or integration, parents were told their children would have to remain at home or risk being institutionalized.
“Still to this day, the school system prepares students to graduate at 21 and then it is as if we push them off the cliff with no parachute”, says parent and C.A.R.E. Centre President, Joanne Charron. “This is why our continuing education program for individuals with severe physical disabilities ages 21 and over is so important.”
Over 25 years later, the Centre is still the only English-language option for families on the island of Montreal. In addition to the programming it offers adults with disabilities, it also provides much-needed respite for caregivers. The Centre is accessible to clients in wheelchairs and those requiring assistance with most of the tasks associated with daily living, from feeding to using the toilet. It provides recreational activities, physical fitness, spiritual guidance, social interaction, and has an educational component. It manages to do this all while maintaining a low staff-to-client ratio.
“It is important to maintain a 2:1 client to staff ratio so that our students can participate to their full capacity with the assistance of the caregivers,” says special needs teacher and caregiver", Amanda Dery.
In order to fulfill its mission to enhance the lives of adults with severe physical disabilities, the C.A.R.E. Centre requires funds. And that’s where Wagar Alumni for C.A.R.E. comes in. Even though the high school is gone, the building on Parkhaven still holds historical significance for its former students: A strong connection remains, as evidenced by active Facebook groups, a strong online community, and a (pre-pandemic) never-ending stream of class reunions. If the Wagar Alumni group can raise $25 from 1000 former students, they will meet their fundraising goal and help the Centre achieve some of theirs.
When Montréal entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Wagar alumnus Jay Kastner (1990) heard about the C.A.R.E. Centre, he was quick to support the program. “It’s a pretty special thing to be able to create this bridge between former Wagar students and the people using the building today. Having a special needs teenager, I can relate to what these families are facing. I think we have all grown up since our Wagar days and now see things through more experienced and empathetic eyes. This is exactly the type of program we would all want in that situation and I consider it an honour to be involved." Jay is just one of a group of former Wagarites using social media and his network of high school friends to reach out to former classmates for help. The peer-to-peer fundraiser has been set up through CanadaHelps, which offers the options of donating, setting up a personalized fundraising page to help solicit donations from other former classmates or friends, and even creating or joining a fundraising team. Since the campaign launch the 1990’s Decade Team has been the first out of the gate for collecting donations.
For more information on the campaign and how to donate, please visit: https://www.carecentre.org/wagar-alumni-campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.