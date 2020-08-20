The current pandemic has tested the adaptability of community organizations in terms of their delivery of services, producing a variety of creative permutations and combinations.
Volunteer West Island and certain of its community partners in the non-profit sector have provided essential services throughout the pandemic. Staff have been working from home, managing shifting realities, organizing possibilities and client support outreach services. Volunteers remain key players in the success of this type of endeavour.
Throughout the pandemic an incredible number of volunteers have come forward to assist in such crucial activities as shopping and delivery of groceries to those with no other means of obtaining food staples, according to Andrea DeRome, Volunteer Coordinator at Volunteer West Island (VWI).
Lately the province has begun to reopen. While many regular programs remain curtailed, some local groups are in the process of offering or expanding certain activities, many involving virtual and physical volunteer opportunities. Volunteer West Island Coordinators for the Individual, Youth, and Corporate Volunteer Recruitment programs continue to keep potential volunteers informed about such possibilities within community partner organizations.
In addition, several VWI Outreach summer activities have recently resumed including Young at Heart outdoor summer classes for seniors with sessions of Essentrics on the front lawn, and Zumba Gold in the parking lot, all adhering to required social distancing policies and strict hygiene protocols. These are “weather-permitting” activities; none is held inside and no equipment is shared.
“It’s exciting that some life is coming back to the Centre. We “sold out” of registration spots in minutes so people are delighted to get back here which is amazing. The goal is to get together by staying apart,” Outreach Coordinator Shelley Hayden reported.
