Volunteer West Island is looking for help with its food services

Meals on Wheels is reopening and needs volunteers. The volunteer-driven program supplies hot, nutritious meals to home-bound or isolated seniors, and to those with reduced autonomy. More volunteers are needed to continue to offer the growing list of clients this essential service; many rely on the program in order to remain in their own homes.
FROZEN MEALS
Drivers for the Frozen Meal program are needed for Thursday mornings to bring orders to vulnerable clientele. You can choose the frequency/schedule that works for you each month.
MEALS ON WHEELS
Volunteer West Island is looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers (ages 18 and up) – some of their long-term veterans are retiring. Certain kitchens will be reopening in September, others in October. In particular several cooks, drivers and deliverers are needed for the following kitchens one Tuesday OR one Thursday morning per month.
Cooks: 8 am – 10:30 am
Pierrefonds West (near St. Charles & Pierrefonds Blvd) Pointe-Claire North (near Felix Leclerc High School) Dorval North (near Sources & Autoroute 20) Beaconsfield (on Fieldfare in Beaurepaire village) Lachine (2 kitchens)
Drivers/deliverers: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue
Pointe-Claire North
Beaconsfield
If you can you help, please call 514-457-5445, ext. 225 or email vo@volunteerwestisland.org
— Volunteer West Island
— AB
