With the daunting news reports and grim daily updates in early March, a group of volunteers in Montreal saw a unique opportunity to help, to be a part of the solution.
Within days of the provincial confinement announcement, this group of individuals organized their time, resources, and expertise to create a grassroots collective of entrepreneurship: Protection Collective.
Since March 25, they have been turning heads and hearts throughout the greater Montreal area while protecting those in high-risk situations that could not stay out of harms away at home.
Protection Collective is a network of “doers” producing components and assembling PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for Open Source Face Shields to stave off the possibility of frontline workers running short of the essential safety of a face shield.
This merry band of contributors consists of “Montreal [area] makers, students, healthcare workers and small business owners,” as stated on www.protectioncollective.ca.
The beauty of this initiative is that people are located all over the greater Montreal area, doing what they can.
John Abbott College is very well represented with three members of the Engineering Technology department: Mark Ewanchyna (Chair), Evgeni Kiriyi (teacher), and Nicolino Sanza (technician), along with Stephen Johns from the Abbott Centre for Continuing Education. With seven 3D printers running 24/7 at the College, and more being produced at their homes, they print the headband and bottom reinforcements for the visor (seen in the attached pictures).
The components are brought to MDA, manufacturer of satellites and the Canadarm on the International Space Station, where the face shields are assembled, disinfected and packaged in the MDA specialized clean room, ready for distribution.
How many face shields have been produced since March 25, 2020? 2,958 and counting.
Where have they helped?
Health care professionals, community workers, and to these institutions:
- Jewish General Hospital
- Hôpital Charles-Le Moyne
- Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur
- Hôpital de Verdun
- Lakeshore General Hospital
- Hôpital Lasalle
- CIUSSS Centre Ouest
- Hôpital Jean-Talon
- Head & Hands / À Deux Mains
- CHSLD Angus
- Le Neuro
- STTIC-CSN
Want to help?
Protection Collective is urging everyone with access to a 3D printer, or to rapid prototyping ressources, or simply with a will to help manufacture free PPE for healthcare workers to reach out to them. info@protectioncollective.ca
We can protect front line workers, we can be a part of the solution!
— John Abbott College
— Debbie Cribb
— AB
