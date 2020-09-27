Virtual walk/run raises more than $104,000 for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence

More than 280 people took part virtually on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the fourth annual ‘Course pour la compassion’ , a walk/run to benefit the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence. Together, they raised a record-breaking $104,438 net — all of which will be directed to providing quality palliative care to patients and support for their families.
Although the event had to be postponed from its original Spring date due to the pandemic, the organizing committee reinvented this key fundraising activity for the Residence and was thrilled to have so many participants join virtually.
The ‘Course’ allows participants of all ages and abilities to take part offering 1K, 5K or 10K walk/run routes and create personal crowdfunding pages to raise funds for the cause.
This year, Pfizer supported the Course as the title sponsor.
“We are proud to power the ‘Course pour la compassion’ and support quality palliative care in our community,” said Grand’Maison, Senior Legal Counsel, Pfizer Canada. “Our employees have been volunteering for different initiatives at the Residence for many years. Participating in this healthy, community-based fundraising activity was the perfect way for the Pfizer team to continue supporting a great cause.”
The Residence was happy to count on the ongoing support from Charles River Laboratories Inc. in Senneville, who has been generously supported this event since the beginning.
The virtual event was broadcast live on the Residence’s Facebook and hosted by Sharon Hyland from CHOM FM and Sandra Hudon. Top fundraisers were announced and a fun warm up video was shared before the race kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Local Member of the National Assembly for Jacques-Cartier Greg Kelley along with his entire family was amongst those who participated virtually in the Course.
“While we may not add days to life, we surely do add life to days. I am deeply grateful to all the walkers, runners, sponsors, donors and volunteers who continue to support the Residence. Thanks to their vital role, we are able to provide our patients and their families with the quality palliative care they deserve, free of charge,” said Dale Weil, Executive Director of the Residence.
— Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
— www.residencesoinspalliatifs.com/en
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.