Virtual edition of Annual Valentine’s Ball raises more than $500,000 for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence

Thanks to the generosity of more than 400 guests, sponsors and donors, the 22nd Annual Valentine’s Ball benefitting the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence (the Residence) raised a net total of $515,000. The event was held online in a fully reimagined format in order to respect the current pandemic guidelines.
Guests enjoyed a four-course gourmet meal delivered to their homes and participated in an interactive virtual online program with a combination of live in-studio and pre-recorded content that featured exclusive musical performances, special guests and entertainment.
“While the past year has brought many changes to our lives, the Residence’s mission has remained the same: to provide quality palliative care to the community,” said Dale Weil, the Executive Director of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence is a statement. “All the money raised tonight will ensure that patients and their families continue to feel special, safe and comfortable at a most vulnerable time.”
Among the guests were media, entertainment and sports personalities including Anthony Calvillo, legendary Montreal Alouettes quarterback and Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee, and Otis Grant, former WBO Middle Weight Champion of the World and Executive Director of the Otis Grant & Friends Foundation. Musical performances featured Dawn Tyler-Watson, Canadian Juno Award winning Queen of Blues, and Patrick Watson, Canadian singer and songwriter. Emmy Award winning Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian actor, writer and comedian Patrick Huard, Canadian singer, actress and screenwriter Anik Jean, as well as media personalities Mark Kelley, Andrew Carter, Ken Connors, Sharon Hyland and Caroline Van Vlaardingen each shared special heartfelt messages throughout the evening.
At the helm of the evening's program again this year were Yolande James, RDI and CBC political analyst and Foundation Board member of the Residence, and Jamie Orchard, journalist and founder of the Second Act Project. The Honorary Co-Presidents of the Ball, Robert Havill, President, Foundation Board of the Residence and Allen Van der Wee, President, Operations Board of the Residence, spoke of their dedication to the Residence and their belief that everyone deserves dignity, compassion and love in their final days of life.
Federal, provincial and municipal politicians in attendance at the virtual event included MP Francis Scarpaleggia (Lac-Saint-Louis); MNAs , Greg Kelley (Jacques-Cartier), Carlos Leitão (Baldwin-Cartier), Marwah Rizqy (Saint-Laurent) and Kathleen Weil (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce); as well as the mayors of Baie- D’Urfé, Kirkland and Pointe-Claire.
The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence is an independent, non-profit organization that provides services free of charge to patients and their families.
— Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
— https://residencesoinspalliatifs.com/en/
— AB
