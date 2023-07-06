The Spice Island Cultural Festival returns to Parc Vinet July 8

Mark your calendars, pack your bags, and get ready to be swept away by the allure of the Caribbean Island of Grenada and its annual cultural extravaganza at Parc Vinet in Little Burgundy. The Spice Island Cultural Festival — a celebration of Grenada’s history, its flavours, its music, and its people — takes place Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 9 pm at the park located on Rue Vinet, a block south of Rue Saint-Jacques.
Vendors are ready to showcase the island’s culinary delights, including Grenada’s national dish, oil down; sweet and savory stewed chicken served up with rice and peas; seafood; bakes and fishcakes; roasted corn; corn soup; lambie waters; fried chicken & chips; barbecued chicken and pork; and treats such as popcorn, snow cones, ice-cream, tamarind balls, ground nut sugar cake and a variety of coconut candies and fudge.
Local and international artists will provide entertainment with Grenadian music and dance. Soca sensation Lednek and renowned calypsonian Squeezie will grace the stage, bringing the rhythms of Grenada to Montreal. Joining them will be local artists, including The Calypsonian, Doggies (AKA Byron Cameron), the West Can Dancers, the Caribbean Voices, a children’s corner with face painting, ice cream and ‘bouncy castles’, and more.
While the festival serves as a grand celebration of Grenadian culture, it also holds a deeper purpose — to foster connections and promote better understanding between Grenadians and people from around the world. Everyone is invited to attend and embark on a sensory and cultural journey. Recent editions of the festival have attracted over 5,000 people.
— A. Bonaparte
