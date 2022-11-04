The Santa Parade comes back to Ste-Catherine St. Nov. 19

The annual Santa Claus Parade is back, baby. Montréal centre-ville, the non-profit business development corporation in charge of these things, made the announcement on November 2, letting everyone know that the the biggest holiday-season event in Québec — next to the Boxing Day sales — will return on Saturday, Nov 19, beginning at 11 a.m.
After being unceremoniously shelved for a couple of years because of you know what, they expect more than 400,000 people to line Montreal’s downtown streets to gawk at Santa … I mean Père Noël, seeing that Montréal is a “French-speaking city” and all that, and everything remotely English must be swept … sorry.
Where was I?
This 70th edition, which will be the first parade in its history to be 100 per cent electric, will run along the usual 2.6-kilometers route along Ste-Catherine St. W. between Guy St. and Place des Festivals. Well known Montreal drag queen — and controversial reader of children’s’ books to children in public libraries — Barbada de Barbades (Sébastien Potvin) will refreshingly lead the parade as the Star Ferry.
Uptight, easily outraged moralists best stay home.
Backing “Père Noël” will be15 floats, the requisite variety of marching bands, as well some 500 artists and volunteers, including performers from Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, the troupe from the Québec Issime show Décembre, as well as Atchoum and Henri Godon, who we are told are favourites of the kids.
“The Santa Claus Parade is a great family tradition that has carried on and reinvented itself for 70 years now in downtown Montréal,” stated Montréal centre-ville general manager, Glenn Castanheira.“It inaugurates the winter season, which we’re hoping will be every bit as outstanding as the summer we enjoyed this year. Whether it’s to welcome Santa Claus, spend time with the family, get together with colleagues from work or begin shopping for gifts, our downtown remains the gathering place par excellence for all Quebecers.”
Sorry, but I still can’t get over the fact that the guy heading something called Montréal centre-ville has an English first name, a Portuguese surname, and went to Harvard.
There is hope for the rest of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.