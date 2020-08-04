The Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support local businesses and frontline organizations

The Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association (PCVCA) announced in an August 4 press release the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to support local businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19.
This campaign hopes to foster solidarity and support for both the local economy and the community. With a goal of $70,000, the ‘’I shop in the Pointe-Claire Village’’ campaign will run on La Ruche’s website from August 4 to September 4, 2020 or until gift certificates are sold out. This campaign objective includes a contribution from Desjardins, which, through its Pay it forward by Desjardins Program, will donate up to $ 25,000 to West Island Community Shares.
Partners, without whom this great campaign would not be possible, include the City of Montreal, the City of Pointe-Claire, the Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association, Caisse Desjardins, La Ruche, PME MTL West Island, CN and West Island Community Shares.
The general public can participate in the campaign by purchasing gift cards at www.laruchequebec.com/villagedepointeclaire . For each purchase of $20 voucher, buyers will get $30 to spend in their favourite local shops.
"We are always looking for innovative ways to help our merchants and this campaign is a great way to help stimulate the local economy during these difficult times. This is a winning combination for our merchants, customers and the community,’’ stated Magda Bishay, President of the Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association." Customers are encouraged to show their loyalty to participating businesses by purchasing gift cards, which have added value. This represents an essential source of income for businesses that are struggling to cover their costs during the crisis. This gesture has great meaning for our local merchants."
A list of participating companies can be found on the campaign webpage:
The City of Montréal will contribute to this crowdfunding campaign overseen by the Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association. This initiative will help resume activities for local businesses. This financial contribution falls within City of Montréal’s Economic recovery plan, A Boost for the City: Acting Now, which puts businesses at the heart of the recovery.
In addition to stimulating local businesses, the ‘’I shop in the Pointe-Claire Village’’ campaign also aims to provide financial support to frontline organizations facing major challenges during this pandemic. The organization who will receive this financial support is West Island Community Shares.
“Many organizations supported by Community Shares are greatly affected by the pandemic. We are very happy to be able to come to their aid thanks to the generous support of Desjardins,” stated Sophie McCann, Executive Director of West Island Community Shares. "Given the close relationship between the Village's merchants and its customers, we are committed to donating a portion of the funds to AMCAL Family Services, located in the heart of the Pointe-Claire Village."
The ‘’I shop in the Pointe-Claire Village’’ campaign will benefit from an additional financial contribution from the Desjardins Group, which is committed to showing concrete support for the community’s economic recovery and vitality.
"Thanks to our Pay it forward by Desjardins Program, we will wholeheartedly support the initiative by doubling the amount raised, up to $25,000, in order to demonstrate our confidence in the momentum this program will generate. We encourage everyone to contribute generously,” said Serge Poirier, General Manager of the Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest- de-l’Île.
— Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association
— Instagram/pointeclairevillage/
— AB
