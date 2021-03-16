The Path Less Taken: A new inclusive tool to raise awareness of fraud and elder abuse

Early last year, Prevention CDN-NDG received funding from the Government of Canada, through its senior programs, to coordinate The Path Less Taken. This project run by Tandem — the City of Montreal’s crime prevention program which focuses on empowering residents with the tools to feel safer in their communities — and Prevention CDN-NDG is a silent short film that aims to prevent and raise awareness of psychological abuse, neglect, ageism, financial fraud and systemic abuse towards elders.
Two objectives guided project coordinator Jessica Di Bartolo Rouillier and communications coordinator and project assistant, Andreea Zbarcea in the creation of the project: 1) help prevent elder abuse and fraud through a creative and inclusive method and 2) contribute to raising awareness about elder abuse, while valuing their expertise and knowledge.
The project, which was launched on March 3, also includes workshops that were created to sensitize seniors, caregivers and youth on the topics addressed in the short film. Reservations for Zoom workshops are now being taken.
Since 1989, Prevention CDN-NDG’s mission has been to provide residents of the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre- Dame-de-Grâce borough with the expertise and tools necessary to improve their quality of life.
To view the short film and for more information visit https://www.lecheminpeuemprunte.com/
— Prevention CDN-NDG
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.