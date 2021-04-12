The passing of a pioneer of the optical field in Quebec: Georges Laoun

Georges Laoun, a pioneer of the optical field in Quebec and Canada, having been in the industry for over 75 years, passed away last Tuesday April 6 at the CHUM
Arrived from Egypt in 1969, Laoun founded Jaloptic: distributor and manufacturer of resin lenses, in Montreal, while holding three jobs and studying to obtain his optician license. His French certificate was not recognized in Quebec.
In 1983, he founded Georges Laoun Opticien on the border of the Petite-Patrie / Villeray neighborhoods. Quickly, his store became a beacon for those looking for special glasses that Georges Laoun imported from all over the world. At the same time, he began to get involved in supporting visual and performing artists.
In 1990, he opened his store at the corner of Saint-Denis and Duluth streets and embarked more fervently on his adventure of great support to Montreal artists. His actions have been recognized by the City of Montreal and the Conseil des Arts de Montréal (Prix Arts-Affaire 1993, 2010) and by the Governor General of Canada (Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Volunteerism in the Performing Arts, 2006).
In 1999 he opened a new Georges Laoun Opticien boutique in the Museum of Fine Arts building in Montreal. In 2010 he retired at the age of 84 and the Georges Laoun Opticien boutiques are now operated by his children and grandchildren.
— Georges Laoun Opticien
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.