The Museum of Jewish Montreal announces its new home on The Main

The Museum of Jewish Montreal (MJM) has a new home. The 10,000 square-foot building, located at 5220 St-Laurent Boulevard, in the heart of the Mile End, establishes a new public arts and cultural space delivering innovative programming focused on the past, present, and future of Jewish Montreal.
Constructed in 1914, MJM’s new address briefly housed a garment factory, synagogue, and Jewish day school throughout the 1920s, and the museum will aptly be reconnecting to the building’s Jewish roots.
From 1984 to 1996, the location housed Lux, a 24-hour restaurant, bar, and magazine store, making it one of the city’s premier hangouts of the time and MJM will breathe new life into a space that carries a long legacy of creativity and gathering.
Since its founding in 2010, the museum has provided a space for visitors and young people in particular to explore Montreal’s Jewish life through a range of cultural experiences. The new location will see the museum expand its programming in contemporary art exhibitions, cultural events, historical walking tours and food tours, community gatherings, and more.
“After two years of building community online, it’s time to give a physical home to the growing numbers of people looking for new cultural and creative connections to Jewish life in Montreal,” stated Zev Moses, MJM’s Executive Director.
Added Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer, Artistic Director of the Museum of Jewish Montreal: “We want to give young adults a place to be creative, curious, and connected with Jewish identity on their own terms.”
From July on, the museum will begin to activate its new space with arts and cultural programming. In October, MJM will open its first art exhibition in its new home, which will coincide with a public mural project and related programming. Construction will begin in early 2023 in order to make the upper floors accessible. The new MJM will host its official grand opening later in 2023. Until that time, the new home will only be open for special events and exhibitions.
As the Museum gradually takes form in its new home over the next year, it is raising money to support its programming over the long-term.
“We are blessed to have this incredible space where we can bring people together to experiment with Jewish arts and culture in new and exciting ways,” said Zev Moses. “Now we need more supporters to help us fill the space with groundbreaking events, exhibitions, workshops, and gatherings that will allow Montreal’s Jewish arts and culture ecosystem to evolve.”
— AB
