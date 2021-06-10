The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation needs volunteers

If you like spending time outdoors and connecting with your community and want to help your community hospital’s Emergency department, the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation wants you to participate in the success of its next important fundraiser — Change for Change.
Change for Change is a drive-thru fundraiser in various strategic locations in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Pierrefonds, Pointe-Claire and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers will be collecting cash from passing motorists in the parking lot of local shopping centres.
To participate in the socially distanced fundraiser, you must be 18 years and older, and be available for 3 hours, either from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 1 to 4 p.m. So register and grab a friend, neighbour, colleague, or teammate for a fun volunteer opportunity in the West Island!. Over 80 volunteers are needed and, yes, sports teams are very welcome.
Note that the Foundation would appreciate if you could register before June 17.
When our health is not going well, we know the hospital is there for us. Money raised during the Change for Change drive will be used to refurbish and modernize the Emergency Department of the community hospital. This $150,000 project will ensure maximum comfort for their patients and their loved ones. The waiting room will be upgraded, and the family lounge will be transformed into a warm and comforting space. In addition, much-needed improvements to the employee break room will provide a well-deserved respite for the medical team.
To make this event a success, the hospital’s foundation needs you.
To get involved, please contact Events Manager Alison Harris at:
alison.harris.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
