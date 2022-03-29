The Concert for Peace, presented to a sold-out audience on March 22 at the Notre-Dame Basilica, is available online until Tuesday, Apr. 5 at pianomtl.ca
Presented by the Korwin-Szymanowski Family Foundation in aid of the Folkowisko Foundation, which offers humanitarian aid to war refugees on both sides of the Polish-Ukrainian border, the live-streamed concert, as of March 28, has already received more than 5,000 visits and raised almost $160,000.
The link to the fundraising page will remain active as long as needed.
The concert was organized by violinist Nadia Monczak and actress Claudia Ferri, who also served as the evening’s MC. Fundraising is coordinated by Marta Korwin-Szymanowski, in collaboration with KBF CANADA, which takes care of collecting donations, issuing tax receipts, transferring the funds to the Folkowisko Foundation, and monitoring the projects and their impact. The concert’s artistic director, Nadia Monczak, is at Folkowisko’s operations on the Polish-Ukrainian border from March 28 to 30 to provide support and to report back on their work.
The evening’s highlights included:
- Prayer for Ukraine by Mykola Lysenko sung by Ukrainian tenor Yuriy Konevych, who wore a traditional flowered shirt under his jacket.
- Shostakovich (Russian composer, symbol of Soviet oppression) and Chopin played by Ukrainian pianist Sarhiy Salov, while wrapped in a Ukrainian flag.
- Dona Nobis Pacem 2 (Grant Us Peace) by Max Richer, performed by Steven Massicotte on piano, and the orchestra under the direction of Nicolas Ellis
- L’hymne à l’amour (E. Piaf) presented by quatuor Bohème in honour of lovers, separated by war.
- Edelweiss. sung by Marc-Antoine d’Aragon and his daughter Elsa
- Hoverla, by Serhiy Orel, and Orawa by Wojciech Kilar, played by the orchestra under the direction of Nicolas Ellis.
- Puccini’s Nessum Dorma, with opera singer Natalie Choquette
Concert capture and recording was done by ScratchTakes, under the direction of John Castillo and Caylamina Roberts.
The Folkowisko Foundation receives an average of 30 tons of products per day and sends trucks and buses full of humanitarian aid to Ukraine every day. Sorting, distribution of items, hot meal services, coordination of necessary support, storage and dispatch of transport trucks to areas affected by fighting, are their daily activities.
To donate and/or view the concert, visit www.pianomtl.ca
— Korwin-Szymanowski Family Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
