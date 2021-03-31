Eight years ago, the YMCA NDG launched a watercolour group as part of their Rendez-Vous Program for Seniors, which provides accessible programming to seniors for just $20 a year, gaining them access to all kinds of cultural, educational, and artistic activities being hosted by the Y.
The initial watercolour sessions were given with professional instruction, and when the teacher was no longer able to spearhead the group a few years ago, the members continued to meet to paint on their own. Even with last March’s lockdown, they found a way to continue to get together once a week and then, further into the pandemic, twice a week when a member volunteered to help organize a second session.
“This group has done several years of painting instruction and developed very close relationships and friendships through these watercolour sessions,” said Galia Benatuil, who is the coordinator of teens and seniors programs at the YMCA NDG. “They didn’t just learn how to paint but how to present their paintings to each other because the teacher explained how to discuss art in a constructive way. They get to paint together and interpret the same subject together, and they do a little vernissage at the end of each session to discuss their artwork and give each other feedback.”
Linda Shear of Hampstead has been a member of the watercolour painting group since it started almost a decade ago. There are 16 members in all. It was actually her very first attempt at painting in watercolours.
“I was newly retired and looking for different things to do to fill up my time,” she said. “Watercolours is the kind of thing where you get results right away, and I found it was very encouraging.”
When the pandemic hit, the watercolour classes were immediately moved to a virtual platform, and while the members had access to the internet at home, many of them were new to video-call platforms like Zoom. “At the beginning of COVID, they didn’t feel totally comfortable with it, so I did some coaching and met with a few people one-on-one to teach them how to navigate the Zoom platform,” Benatuil explained.
Now they meet twice a week, taking turns deciding on the type of painting they’ll each replicate, and they then discuss each other’s work afterward. Despite the fact that they can’t physically be in the same space, Shear said she almost prefers doing the sessions online.
“I really enjoy it because we have time to talk before and after,” she explained. “When it was in-person, I don’t know if I got to know the people as well as I feel I know them now.”
The meetups have played a big role in helping the senior members stay socially engaged.
“For a lot of the members, this is the only time in their week in which they’re able to have this type of human connection with friends,” Benatuil said. “A lot of them have done art most of their lives but they’re not motivated to do it alone, so having the group environment encourages them more. They get inspired seeing others’ paintings, they share a lot of resources, and they support each other. They have an opportunity to connect while doing art together. And they learn a lot.”
