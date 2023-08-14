The 6th annual Dr. Oliver Jones Golf Classic supports the community he loves

The invitations are out to join Dr. Oliver Jones at the Atlantide Golf Club (2201, boulevard Don Quichotte Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot) on Friday, Sept. 8 for a game of golf, cocktails, dinner, and prizes.
The Dr. Oliver Jones Golf Classic is the main fundraising event benefiting the Oliver Jones Music and Community Outreach (MCO) Fund. The fund aims to enrich the community by providing resources to organizations that promote life skills and educational development.
In partnership with the Dawson College Foundation, proceeds from the event will go towards DESTA Black Community Network, DJ Sports, the Union United Band Program, and a scholarship in the name of Dr. Oliver Jones, the newest inductee to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Any support, whether sponsorship or participation, or donation, will help Oliver give back to the community he loves so dearly.
For more information, visit https://dawsoncollege.givecloud.co/classique-du-golf-oliver-jones-golf-classic
