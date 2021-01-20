Thank you to the Loose Threads Quilt Guild for donating 65 hand-made scrub caps for staff at Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre. Loose Threads, formed in 2002, supports Jewish charities and organizations in Côte Saint-Luc. Members include Roz Agulnik, Moishe Campbell, Helle Derrick, Randi Lenet, Annick O’Shaunessy, Ruth Rosenblum, Gloria Stermer, and Kathryn Weaver. Pictured is guild member Gloria Stermer, left, presenting Donald Berman Maimonides Foundation Director Karen Flam with a basket of caps made by the guild.
