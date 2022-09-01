Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence 12th Annual Golf Tournament raises $500,000

The 12th Annual Golf Tournament of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence, held on August 29, at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, generated net profit of $500,000 for the Residence.
Over the last 12 years, the Residence’s annual golf tournament has established itself as one of its signature events and main fundraisers and has raised a total of $3,6 million, helping to ensure that patients live the final chapter of their lives in the best and most fulfilling manner possible, with dignity and at peace.
As Dale Weil, executive director of the Residence said following the announcement of the results: “This is a very special year for us as the Residence marks its 20th anniversary. We were excited to finally be back to our pre-COVID tournament formula and immensely touched by the community’s tremendous support once again. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can continue our mission: ensuring our patients are living their last days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, family and friends.”
The Residence relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise $4 million each year. The community plays a crucial role in contributing the financial resources that allow the Residence to provide its care and services to all our patients free of charge.
— Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
— AB
