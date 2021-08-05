Supporters raise $230,796 for the Old Brewery Mission

After a one-year hiatus, 120 golfers came back in full swing on Monday, August 2 at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Pointe-Claire to take part in the 18th Annual Ken Reed Golf Tournament presented by The Tenaquip Foundation. The event raised $230,796 for the Old Brewery Mission, which helped over 3,000 homeless men and women last year access vital emergency, health, and housing services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
James Hughes, Old Brewery Mission CEO, says the funds will go beyond providing nutritious meals and a safe place to sleep for Montrealers in need.
“We’re working hard to increase the number of affordable housing options for our city’s most vulnerable,” says Hughes. “Our plan includes transforming empty and neglected buildings into welcoming, sustainable homes where people can thrive and be part of the community. We’re so grateful for the incredible support of the Reed family, The Tenaquip Foundation and that of its Executive Director Michael Fitzgerald, and all our volunteers, including the organizing committee led by the amazing Paula Shannon. We couldn’t do it without their support.”
“Everyone deserves a roof over their head,” said Paula Shannon, Chair of this year’s organizing committee, powered by John Castellarin, Aylish Hunter, Michael Owston, James S. Ross, and Jim Wilson. “We’ve all been touched by the pandemic and told to stay home to stay safe. But what happens when you don’t have one? That’s why it’s so important for us to continue supporting the Old Brewery Mission’s work—by donating, volunteering, and raising awareness. It’s more than rewarding; it’s necessary.”
Since 2003, the Annual Ken Reed Golf Tournament has raised nearly $3 million for the Old Brewery Mission.
— Old Brewery Mission
— AB
