The story of Supermarché PA begins in 1989 when Sam and Taso, two Montreal brothers of Greek immigrant parents, bought a small grocery store serving the Greek community in the heart of Mile End’s ethnic neighbourhood at the corner of Parc Avenue and Saint Joseph Boulevard.
The Erimos brothers made it their mission to offer their customers diverse, fresh and quality products every day, at the best possible price!
Thirty years after the opening of their first neighbourhood grocery store, and with three grocery stores in Montreal and one in Laval, Supermarché PA’s commitment to the neighbourhood has not waivered and we still remain attentive to our customers' needs.
And the good news is, the adventure continues with the opening of their fifth store! This time serving the Westbury neighbourhood, located at 5157, avenue de Courtrai, near Le Triangle and the Town of Mount Royal.
Recognized as an independent grocer, the Erimos brothers want to maintain their identity as a neighbourhood grocery store, with the community at its heart. The new store will pursue PA’s usual commitment of offering a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese and deli products, and the best quality of meat and fish.
In addition to offering its customers at home delivery and an easy-to-use online delivery service, the new PA is adding a new offer: A wide selection of Chef-prepared meals that will ease the daily routine of a neighbourhood always on the go.
Supermarché PA’s adventure will continue to prosper and take root in the heart of their customers’ neighbourhood life. They look forward to welcoming you!
