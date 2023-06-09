Sun Youth’s annual bike distribution rewarded deserving youths

On Saturday, June 3rd, at Aréna Michel-Normandin, 100 youngsters notable for good deeds or extraordinary courage in the face of difficult circumstances, were rewarded at the Sun Youth Avi Morrow 39th Annual Bike Distribution.
“If you are here today, it is because an adult close to you took the time to write to us and tell us about you”, said Sun Youth’s spokesperson, Meeker Guerrier. “Maybe it's your parents, your grandparents, your teacher. This is NOT a contest you won. You are here today because of your good deeds, your courage, your perseverance.”
This program has been made possible by the generous contribution of the Morrow family. Over the years more than 2,000 new bicycles have been distributed thanks to the late Mr. Morrow's exceptional generosity. This ceremony was always a way for him to shine a spotlight on the kids who are impacting their community; kids who have raised funds for a cause, helped elderly neighbours or younger kids in school, or shown courage during difficult situations such as fleeing from war or violence, dealing with the death of a parent or a very serious illness, and more. Here are some of the children who were rewarded on Saturday:
Henrik, 12, makes his own greeting cards every year and sells them at grocery stores to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation. He also walks a younger student to his speech therapy twice a week, to help out another family in his community.
Rayan, 12, and his family fled from several countries including Ukraine to come to Canada. His adaptation to a new culture and language has been difficult but he has shown great courage, hard work, and is a great help to his mother who takes care of his eight siblings.
Emilio, 14, has been through a lot. He helps out at home with his sister who is disabled. While other teenagers his age think of little else than playing video games and hanging out with their friends, Emilio’s sense of responsibility is remarkable. He is a caregiver and great companion to his younger sibling.
Obioma, 9, has a drive for excellence. She is currently in Grade 3 and she dedicates her leisure time to give free mathematics lessons to her neighbors in lower grades.
— Sun Youth (Jeunesse au Soleil)
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.