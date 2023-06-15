Sun Youth building a brighter future with major donation from the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation

Sun Youth announced a major donation of $3 million from the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation to its “Building a Brighter Future” campaign for the construction of a new community center. This new carbon-neutral community hub will bring together Sun Youth’s services under one roof and will be named the Mirella and Lino Saputo building.
"We are proud to be associated with the extraordinary work that the Sun Youth team has been doing for decades,” stated Mirella Saputo, president of the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation. “After nearly 70 years of dedicated endeavours, building a new home for the organization makes sense. It will allow Sun Youth to pursue its mission of opening its doors to the most vulnerable."
Due to open in the Spring of 2025, Sun Youth’s new home will be located at 7501 St. Laurent Blvd in Montreal.
"Having arrived in Montreal at the age of 15 years old, and facing many challenges, my beginnings were very modest,” added Lino Saputo. "I understand the magnitude and importance of Sun Youth’s daily gestures towards young people. I'm delighted by the idea that it's now our turn to contribute and give opportunities to future generations who will come to embrace the fundamental values of Sun Youth."
The multi-purpose community centre is intended to provide services for Montreal’s most vulnerable and a home for Sun Youth’s emergency programs, such as a food and clothing bank, assistance for victims of disasters and crime and families in need, in addition to the organization’s recreation and community services, including day camps, mentorship and sports programs.
This project will reduce the organization’s environmental footprint and aligns with the goals of the City of Montreal’s 2020-2030 Climate Plan. It will act as a social, community and environmental model by promoting the values of mutual aid, collaboration and healthy community living. Discussions have begun to explore how other community organizations can share the space. In addition, the building itself will be a teaching and learning tool, so that young and not-so-young can better understand the importance of the building’s innovative design elements, such as solar panels, geothermal systems and a rooftop garden.
"The founders of Sun Youth and the Saputo family share a common vision of an inclusive and resilient community in the hope of creating a better social landscape," said Johanne Saltarelli, executive director of Sun Youth. “This generous donation is crucial in enabling us to pursue our mission to build a welcoming place for all Montrealers and for the children of tomorrow. We are very grateful."
Start of construction: winter 2023-2024 Expected opening: spring 2025. Total project cost: $31.5 million. Community members can donate at buildingsunyouth.org or by contacting linda.bell@jas-sy.org.
— Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
