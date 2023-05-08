Stepping up for a cause: West Island MS Walk takes place May 28

The MS Walk in the West Island is a time-honoured community event that is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It is happening this year on Sunday, May 28 at Ecole Secondaire Des Sources. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk gets started at 11 a.m.
The West Island chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada has a deep history in this part of the city but perhaps some don’t realize just how long they have been around. It was founded in 1974 by Madeleine Couillard, who celebrated her 101st birthday in February. Today they have approximately 295 members and volunteers.
“We’re really trying to gain visibility,” said Lisa Gal, interim service coordinator. “We still get a number of calls where people say they are surprised to know there’s a West Island branch. We’re one of the best-kept secrets, I suppose.”
The annual Walk has also been around for many years. “This will be our 24th walk, and there are 18 walks across Quebec and 63 across Canada, mostly on the same day,” said Director Lisa Witt. “We give a portion of the money we raise to research for the disease, and the remaining funds allow us to run our services for our members. I’m proud to say we are one of the only remaining chapters who offer free services to our members. We have amazing volunteers who help run these programs.”
Carmen Zampini from Kirkland was diagnosed with MS in 2014. “At the time I was helping my mom empty her condo and I started realizing that I had lost a lot of strength in my hands,” she explained. “I was having trouble carrying things and I was very tired. And I had this burning pain that has been an issue since the beginning where your feet are on fire. It’s an awful feeling. Ever since [I was diagnosed] I’ve been going to the group, and I’ve made an amazing number of really good friends. We all have different symptoms and feelings, but we all share the fact that we have this disease. This group really helps us get through things and makes it more fun.” Zampini, 62, regularly participates in the MS Walk, along with her children and grandchildren.
“MS comes in a lot of different forms, and what a lot of people don’t realize is the vast age groups this will hit,” Gal said. “We’ve had calls as recently as last week from someone who is 21 and looking to connect. Multiple Sclerosis doesn’t discriminate in terms of age. A lot of people forget that. We are really looking to grow and serve that demographic to service everyone. And that’s what the Walk is: a family event. We’re planning a lot of fun things like food and children’s entertainment. We want the vibe to be very community-oriented and for it to be a fun family day.”
The MS West Island chapter has big plans for the coming months and relies heavily on the funds raised during the walk. “We are hoping to increase visibility and resources and expand events to include new demographics of diagnosed persons and their support,” Witt said. “These would include evening and/or weekend meetups and activities that will allow the younger community and those who work in the daytime hours to attend and benefit from our resources. We are also looking at bringing back one of the group’s popular and looked forward to event: overnight summer camp for the group and volunteers.”
If you’d like to participate in the MS Walk in the West Island, get more info at mscanada.ca
