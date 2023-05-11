St. Raphael’s annual Walk for Dignity raises more than $383,000

The third Walk for Dignity to benefit St. Raphael Palliative Care Home and Day Centre took place on Sunday, May 7 raised an impressive $383,126.
Kicking off National Hospice Palliative Care Week, the intergenerational event took over 400 walkers through the neighbourhoods of Côte-des-Neiges and Outremont. In addition to raising funds to help St. Raphael’s continue to offer its services free of charge to people at the end of life and to their loved ones, the Walk for Dignity, presented by real estate developer Maître Carré, helped raise Montrealers’ awareness about the importance of palliative care.
“Every year, our team is deeply touched by the show of support from walkers, donors and volunteers who contribute to the success of our event,” stated Olivia Lévêque, executive director of St. Raphael’s. “We are proud to offer exceptional care and services in Montréal, but we couldn’t do it without the generosity of those who believe and contribute in living out the final stages of life with dignity. Thank you so much for your support.”
St. Raphael’s palliative care home and day centre offers exceptional, free end-of-life care in a warm and welcoming environment to people from all backgrounds living with an incurable disease. St. Raphael’s also offers exceptional care and respite services to family members and the bereaved, and also hopes to become a centre of excellence and innovation promoting training and collaboration with the healthcare and education communities.
— St. Raphael’s
— A. Bonaparte
