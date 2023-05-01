St. Patrick’s Art Group show marks a new era

Spring has finally come to St. Patrick’s Square, a Côte Saint-Luc apartment community welcoming seniors. As small seedlings tentatively turn towards the light in what will become their beautiful flower garden, there is another unfolding taking place of light, hope and joy — all things we associate with springtime: The St. Patrick’s Art Group Exhibition, after being dormant since the pandemic, will be held once again on Sunday, May 7.
This year’s show has a special significance for the artists, says Gillian Swaine, president of the group since 2012. “For three years we couldn’t meet at all. We were isolated in our apartments, and we actually lost some of our older members.”
While art helped sustain some of the members through difficult times, it was not the case with everyone. “I think COVID dampened our ambition,” Swaine said. “When you’re painting with other people you learn from the teacher and from each other, and each week you get positive feedback.”
Those who have attended past group shows at St. Patrick Square are familiar with the high quality of work on view. That will continue, Swaine says, but there will be a few changes this year. “The paintings will not be just watercolours. We have invited people who do pastel, acrylics and printmaking, so there will be a variety of media.”
At 82, Swaine still does a lot of the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting for the show. “I don’t want to see the Art Group disappear, so we are slowly adapting.” The Art Group is open to everyone. “Before you had to have experience to join, but now we allow beginners,” Swaine said.
But hopefully beginners will not stay beginners for long. “Our main instructor is Debrah Gilmour,” Swaine said. “Everybody enjoys her classes. I invited her to join the show this year because I like her work — she does beautiful paintings, very fine details, and lately she has been bringing in ideas for painting wet on wet. She has been doing a beautiful job of that too.”
Gilmour is a professional artist whose landscapes, portraits and stunning garden scenes — in watercolour, pastel and acrylic — have found their way into several private collections. Her students range from very young children to seniors. She says age is not the main factor in learning how to paint. “I believe drawing and painting are learnable skills that can be achieved with enough time dedication and practice. I am most content creating art that is healing and comforting and inspires insight in the viewer's mind.”
Like Swaine, Gilmour believes that “art has a great potential to influence the human spirit.”
Although Swaine was a nurse in the past with many skills and hobbies, it is painting that has remained with her all her life. “You are never bored. You’ve always got a challenge ahead. Just the blank piece of paper is a challenge. I think it’s very good for your soul. Time disappears, when we have our classes. It becomes very silent because you can feel everybody concentrating. Art creates energy in the silence.”
The St. Patrick’s Art Group show will be held Sunday May 7 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 6767 Côte Saint-Luc Road (King Edward entrance).
