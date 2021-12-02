SPVM provides generous support to Volunteer West Island

Police Chief Dominic Couture and Socio-community officers Jean-Pierre Lévis and Giovanni Di Legge of Station 1 in Kirkland recently visited Volunteer West Island (VWI) where they presented a cheque to Andrea DeRome, food services coordinator at VWI.
This generous donation from the members of la Fraternité des policiers et policières de Montréal will benefit VWI programs and services and make a difference to the many clients the organization serves in the West Island community.
“The SPVM has always been a great supporter of Volunteer West Island programs,” stated VWI Executive Director Lynda Barrett. “We cannot thank them enough.”
— Volunteer West Island
— AB
